UP Investors' Summit: Korean firm Worldbestech to invest over Rs 900 bn

The company plans to invest Rs 900 billion in projects like gas power plant, food processing ventures and cold storage

Press Trust of India 

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma attend the UP Investors Summit 2018 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Korea based Worldbestech company would invest Rs 900 billion in Uttar Pradesh in various projects such as gas-based power plant, cold storage and food processing, a top company official said on Saturday. We shall set up a gas-based power plant and allied companies in Mathura that would also solve the problem of potato growers of Mathura and adjoining districts," Worldbestech CEO and President K K Kim said while briefing state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the investment plans. ALSO READ: UP Investors Summit 2018: Rs 660 mn spent on Lucknow's beautification The company plans to invest Rs 900 billion in projects like gas power plant, food processing ventures and cold storage, the official said. The Korean company had also attended the UP investor summit in Lucknow.

The company officials were called for a meeting here today by the chief minister who was in the town for an event. ALSO READ: UP Investors' Summit: Jio to invest Rs 100 bn in 3 yrs, create 100,000 jobs Yogi told the Korean investor that the state would provide all possible assistance and they should go ahead with their plan. The chief minister also directed officials and state power minister Srikant Sharma to provide assistance to the Korean company.

First Published: Sat, February 24 2018. 19:03 IST

