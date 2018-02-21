UP Investors Summit 2018: Bio-policy to double farm income by 2022, says PM

Prime Minister on Wednesday highlighted that the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a new bio-policy in the state to reduce crop-grain-fruits and waste of vegetables.

Addressing the 'Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit 2018,' the Prime Minister said the new policy will help in doubling farmers income by 2022.

"A new bio-policy has been initiated in the state. The has been introduced by the central government to reduce crop-grain-fruits and waste of vegetables," the Prime Minister said.

"The entire supply chain and infrastructure are being modernized under this scheme.

This will help us in doubling the farmers income by 2022," he added.

Further lauding the agricultural achievements of the state government, the Prime Minister said," Uttar Pradesh is the number one producer of grains, wheat, sugar cane and potato in the entire country. Is second in vegetable production and is at number three in fruits production."

The 'Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit 2018,' aims at showcasing business and investment potential across the state.

The event, claimed to be the first of its kind in the state, was inaugurated by Prime Minister on Wednesday.

The event has been organised to bring better investment in the state and further the cause of economic development.