UP Investors' Summit: Adityanath to lay out industrial land 'a la carte'

To woo big-ticket investors and industrial groups, the government is gearing up to offer industrial grade land from a menu of available swatches and plots in Uttar Pradesh. Such land has been identified under various state industrial development authorities, namely, Noida, Greater Noida, (LIDA) etc., apart from pockets flanking and the proposed Purvanchal Expressway. The government has planned to earmark land falling within the 10 km of these expressways. UP industrial development minister Satish Mahana has directed these development authorities to ensure the availability of land before the forthcoming UP Investors’ Summit on 21-22 February 2018. He stressed that the visiting delegates should be apprised of such land, so that prospective investors could choose suitable land for setting up their units. So far, over 5,000 delegates have already registered for the Summit. Some of the partner countries at the Summit, include Netherlands, Japan, Czech Republic, Finland, Slovakia and Mauritius. Besides, (UPSIDC) is in the process of finalising 25,344 acres of land at 15 industrial hubs across the state for setting up industrial units. The Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping is on.

In all, there are nine industrial development authorities in UP, including UPSIDC, Noida, Greater Noida, Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Satharia Industrial Development Authority (SIDA), LIDA, Yamuna Expressway Authority, UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and (UPSIDA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the inaugural session of the Summit on February 21, while President Ram Nath Kovind would arrive for the valedictory function of the high ticket extravaganza, the biggest such event in Lucknow’s calendar. Union finance minister Arun Jaitley would also address the closing ceremony on February 22.

On the inaugural day, Adityanath would host a high profile dinner for about 200 dignitaries, including India Inc’s top captains, including Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, Subhash Chandra, Sudhir Mehta, Sanjiv Puri, Hemant Kanoria, Kulin Lalbhai, G M Rao and Subramanian Sarma etc.

In recent months, the government had organised roadshows at six metropolises, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad in run-up to the Summit. At Mumbai, Adityanath had interacted with industrialists, including Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani, bankers and investors. Later, Birla had called upon Yogi in Lucknow to discuss investment opportunities.

At these roadshows, the state had claimed to have garnered investment proposals worth Rs 2.85 trillion with Mumbai roadshow alone accounting for about Rs 1.25 trillion. Gautam Adani had also met the UP delegation in final roadshow in Ahmedabad on January 18.

Meanwhile, Mahana has claimed that investment Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth over Rs 700 billion had already been signed with private companies.