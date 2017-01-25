Updated version of BHIM app launched

Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), the common platform for making quick payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is now available on Google Play Store with an updated version.

This is the second update of the app since its launch on December 30, NPCI said in a statement.

The updated version 1.2 comes with seven new languages-- Odia, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Gujarati.

The existing version had only English and Hindi language options.

'Pay to Number' feature has been introduced wherein the customer can transfer money to an number linked with beneficiary's bank account, it said.

The new version offers enhanced security features and superior user experience which makes transactions much more safe and secure, it added.

Improvised customer redressal mechanism with drop down menu is also available in the upgraded version.