UPI closes 2018 on a high as volume jumps 39% in December

The United Payments Interface (UPI) closed the year on a high, as the volume of transactions jumped 39% to 145.64 million in December.

This was against 105.09 million transactions in November. The value of transactions in December also rose 36% to Rs 131.74 billion from Rs 96.79 billion in November, revealed a tweet from the (NPCI). The value per transaction continued to fall, which, combined with the rise in volume and value of transactions, point towards UPI’s growing popularity.