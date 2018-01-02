UPI closes 2018 on a high as volume jumps 39% in December

The United Payments Interface (UPI) closed the year on a high, as the volume of transactions jumped 39% to 145.64 million in December.
This was against 105.09 million transactions in November. The value of UPI
transactions in December also rose 36% to Rs 131.74 billion from Rs 96.79 billion in November, revealed a tweet from the National Payments Corporation of India
(NPCI). The value per transaction continued to fall, which, combined with the rise in volume and value of transactions, point towards UPI’s growing popularity.
These transactions included those done through UPI
apps of various banks as well as players like PhonePe
and Google
Tez, along with the government’s Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app.
