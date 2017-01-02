TRENDING ON BS
Fact check: Modi's Dec 31 announcements

Digital economy to raise electricity tariff
Business Standard

Urban poor kept out of new affordable housing benefits

Under PMAY, the government aims to cover around two million non-slum urban poor households

Karan Choudhury & Raghavendra Kamath  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

The poor in urban India might stay untouched by the initiatives announced by the Prime Minister on the last day of 2016. Effects of the new schemes launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) would be felt more in tier-II and tier-III cities, experts said. Not many budget or affordable housing projects are in the works in metropolitan cities, they said. The PM had announced two new schemes in the housing for all initiative under PMAY. Subsidised loans would be made available for building or expanding homes in rural India. Also, those wanting to build or expand their ...

