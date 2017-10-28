US agricultural exports to India rise 250%

American agricultural products have experienced a whopping 250 per cent growth in its to in the last decade, a senior US official has said.



US Department of Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney made the remarks ahead of his five-day visit to starting Monday.



"US agricultural to have grown nearly 250 per cent over the past decade, but the countrys barriers impede of many of our products," he said.McKinney is leading an agribusiness trade mission to from October 30 to November 3 with stops in andOn his first international trip in this position, he will head a delegation of approximately 50 business, trade association and state leaders who are seeking to grow US agricultural to the world's second-most- populous country."On this trip, I look forward to not only promoting US farm and food products, but also to meeting with my Indian counterparts to build relationships and address key trade policy issues in an effort to improve American access to this important market," McKinney said.US agricultural to totaled nearly $1.3 billion in 2016, with tree nuts, cotton, pulses, fresh and processed fruits, and prepared foods accounting for more than 80 per cent of thoseis also a major market for US ethanolThe United States is Indias top ethanol supplier, with sales totaling nearly $176 million in 2016.