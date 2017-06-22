'US approves sale of 22 Guardian drones to India'

-
The US has cleared the sale of 22 Guardian drones to India, governmental sources said on Thursday, a deal being termed as a "game changer" for bilateral ties ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington for his maiden meeting with President Donald Trump.
According to the informed governmental sources, the decision has been communicated to the Indian government and the manufacturer by the State Department yesterday.
The deal is estimated to be worth two to three billion dollars.
