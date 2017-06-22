TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Branding GST: Govt appoints Amitabh Bachchan to promote new tax regime
Business Standard

'US approves sale of 22 Guardian drones to India'

This deal being termed as a 'game changer' for bilateral ties

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Guardian drones

The US has cleared the sale of 22 Guardian drones to India, governmental sources said on Thursday, a deal being termed as a "game changer" for bilateral ties ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington for his maiden meeting with President Donald Trump.

According to the informed governmental sources, the decision has been communicated to the Indian government and the manufacturer by the State Department yesterday.



The deal is estimated to be worth two to three billion dollars.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

'US approves sale of 22 Guardian drones to India'

This deal being termed as a 'game changer' for bilateral ties

This deal being termed as a 'game changer' for bilateral ties The US has cleared the sale of 22 Guardian drones to India, governmental sources said on Thursday, a deal being termed as a "game changer" for bilateral ties ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington for his maiden meeting with President Donald Trump.

According to the informed governmental sources, the decision has been communicated to the Indian government and the manufacturer by the State Department yesterday.

The deal is estimated to be worth two to three billion dollars. image
Business Standard
177 22

'US approves sale of 22 Guardian drones to India'

This deal being termed as a 'game changer' for bilateral ties

The US has cleared the sale of 22 Guardian drones to India, governmental sources said on Thursday, a deal being termed as a "game changer" for bilateral ties ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington for his maiden meeting with President Donald Trump.

According to the informed governmental sources, the decision has been communicated to the Indian government and the manufacturer by the State Department yesterday.

The deal is estimated to be worth two to three billion dollars.

image
Business Standard
177 22