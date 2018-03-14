JUST IN
US challenges Indian export subsidies saying they hurt US manufacturers

Reuters  |  Washington 

Robert Lighthizer
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (Photo: Reuters)

The United States launched a challenge on Wednesday at the World Trade Organization to Indian export subsidies, saying they hurt U.S. manufacturers by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

"These export subsidy programmes harm American workers by creating an uneven playing field on which they must compete," Lighthizer said in a statement.
First Published: Wed, March 14 2018. 23:20 IST

