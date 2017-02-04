US companies look to build bridges in India-literally

To ease traffic jams, avoid accidents in Bangalore, MNCs chip in to install footbridges, overpasses

U.S. companies are helping India’s own Silicon Valley cope with rapid growth, chipping in to build infrastructure such as footbridges and overpasses, and pushing to improve public transportation to get their employees to work safely. The southern city of Bangalore has an educated and relatively inexpensive bounty of computer programmers, engineers and accountants, which has attracted the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Intel Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. In the past two decades, its population more than doubled to reach the size of New York City—but its infrastructure ...

Shefali Anand | The Wall Street Journal