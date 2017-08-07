US investors eyeing aviation, e-commerce, multi-brand retail: USIBC Prez

American companies are primed to invest in civil aviation, e-commerce and multi-brand retail in India, says Khush Choksy, acting president of the US-India Business Council (USIBC). In the Capital to meet with government officials and private sector representatives, Choksy tells Subhayan Chakraborty that some of these areas have witnessed long-standing policy disputes but discussions are necessary. Edited excerpts: Which are the sectors being eyed by American investors? There’s a lot of interest in developing India’s secondary airport systems by companies such as ...