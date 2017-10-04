US is pressing India to avoid capping medical device prices, allow withdrawals

Novartis is addressing the pricing question with a new type of agreement: For patients whose care is covered by the US govt programmes, the company will only get paid if patients show signs that the treatment is working within a month | Photo: istock

The United States is pressing not to extend price caps on and wants to allow firms to withdraw products from the market if they do not wish to sell at government-determined rates, a U.S. trade official told Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's has in recent months slashed prices of such as knee implants and heart stents by up to 75 percent to make them more affordable.

But the $5 billion Indian medical-technology industry - which counts U.S. firms such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp and Johnson & Johnson as key players - has protested these moves, saying they hurt innovation, profits and future investment.

A senior United States Trade Representative (USTR) official said they were pressing to not extend price caps to other devices, allow for higher pricing for technologically advanced equipment and let companies withdraw their products if they wish to.

last month issued orders which effectively barred companies from any immediate withdrawals of heart stents or knee implants following price capping to ensure adequate supply of for patients. Abbott, for example, wants to withdraw one of its stents saying it's not commercially viable under set prices, but has rejected its plea.

"It is a principal concern for the United States," the U.S. official said on condition of anonymity.

India's trade ministry, which co-chairs such discussions under the U.S.- Trade Policy Forum did not respond to a request for comment. The federal drug pricing regulator referred questions to the department of pharmaceutical, which did not respond to queries.

Modi, however, has previously said that providing affordable healthcare to patients takes precedence over the interests of companies.

The has equated high margins charged for some with "illegal profiteering". In some cases these margins can exceed 400 percent.

The United States has been increasing pressure on to revise its stance on price caps for A person familiar with the matter said assistant USTR Mark Linscott and his delegation last month conveyed their concerns to Indian trade officials in

In May, a group of U.S. Congress members urged to reconsider its decision to cap prices of stents, which are tiny wire mesh tubes used to treat blocked arteries.

Tanoubi Ngangom, an associate fellow for healthcare at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, said must continue to develop policies based on its requirements and not succumb to diplomatic pressure.

"Indian should retain a pro-public health stance on pricing to ensure access to affordable healthcare," she said.