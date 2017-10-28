Use of ICT can usher in better governance

With India home to the largest population of the world’s poor, the foremost national development imperative has always been community development. However, deploying development opportunities in India’s diverse geo-climatic and socio-economic landscape has been a complex mandate. India has, despite these complexities, created a streamlined community development agenda through a gamut of government welfare schemes and other civil society initiatives. This has translated to some gains in accelerating national development, literacy levels, creating infrastructure, ...