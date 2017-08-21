Using technology to get ahead of landslides

On August 13, over 46 people died in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh. Hours later, 28 were feared killed in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Earlier this year, the deaths of 152 people in Bangladesh and the countless injuries, destruction of property and loss of tourism revenues in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, can be attributed to a single natural disaster — landslides. Every year, from June to October, the Western Ghats and the Himalayan belt across the North and Northeast face rain-induced landslides, big and small. Estimates suggest that even though a staggering $400 ...