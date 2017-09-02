Uttar Pradesh shows the sweet side of sugarcane

Had it not been for Uttar Pradesh’s stellar performance in the current sugar season that will end in September, the country would have been required to import a much larger volume of sugar than the sanctioned 500,000 tonnes to mitigate shortages in some regions. The season’s opening stock of 7.75 million tonnes (mt), built up due to good production since the start of the current decade, did not allow the pipeline to go dry at any stage. As a severe drought in 2016 visited some important cane growing states, shrinking the land under the crop for harvesting in ...