Uttar Pradesh to be open defecation free by October, says Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath also stressed on on cashless transaction to check corruption

Chief Minister on Monday set an ambitious target of making the state, including its 59,000 gram panchayats, open defecation free (ODF) by October 2018.



"We have resolved to totally free the state of the habit of open defecation by October 2018," Adityanath said here.



The aim was to to declare all the 59,000 village panchayats open-defecation free by October next year, he added.



Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of 'Panchayati Raj Diwas', the chief minister also spoke for 'smart villages' on the lines of the smart cities campaign.



"The Prime Minister has said that when we talk about smart cities we should also talk about smart villages. All the 59,000 gram panchayats will be connected with the process of modernisation that has got underway today and made smart," he said.



Adityanath also stressed on on cashless to check corruption.



"We should take inspiration for cashless transactions from Lord Krishna and Sudama. When Sudama went to meet Krishna he was not given money. But when Sudama returned home, he found that it was a changed place....When such a thing was done 5000 years ago, why can it not be done today?" he asked.



He said if cashless come into vogue, then instances of bribe being demanded would go down.



"If anyone demands bribe, tell them that you will credit it to their account through the phone. If he is ready to take it, then he is also ready to go to jail," Adityanath said.



He also spoke for ending the "VIP culture" in the state.



He claimed that earlier only four districts used to get proper power supply.



"Did the other 71 districts not vote? This is mockery of democracy," he said assuring that there will be no discrimination in supply of electricity in his regime.



He said that it was his government's aim to provide power to the houses of all poor by 2018.



"But if you want to get a facility you will also have to cooperate...Villages which show no line loss will get 24 hour power by 2018," he said.



Lauding the Centre's move of removing red beacon lights, the chief minister said it will end the "VIP culture".



He also announced a decision to set up Chandra Shekhar Azad rural development secretariat in all 'nyay' panchayats.



Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Parshottam Rupala and senior state ministers were present at the event.

Press Trust of India