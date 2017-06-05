Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat takes first step towards prohibition

In what appears to be the first step toward prohibition, Chief Minister (pictured) on Sunday cancelled licences of the two government-controlled shops in his Doilwala Assembly constituency, near here, in view of widespread agitation by women.

“Today we cancelled two licences of shops at Sun Village in Doilwala area (Dehradun district). We will return the royalty of Rs 52 lakh also,” Rawat said, after performing the bhoomi pujan of the University of North West Himalayas in Dehradun district.

Scores of women had been bitterly opposing the opening of two shops under the new excise policy for 2017-18, at Sun Village in Doiwala Assembly constituency of the chief minister. Similar protests are being organised elsewhere in the state, too, with women opposing the opening of shops. Senior officials said the government was to close more shops in the state, buckling under the pressure of the agitation.

But Rawat said he was not too sure whether closing two shops would help in curbing drinking. “He will still bring it (liquor) from nearby areas. But will it (the step to cancel these licences) really help? I doubt.” Rawat said value system keep the people away from drinking. “Look at me. I have never touched in my life. Good values inculcated in me really helped,” Rawat said.

The chief minister appealed to women to instil good values among children so that when they grow they keep away from

Last month, the state government announced the new excise policy for the year 2017-18, under which it has fixed a revenue target of Rs 2,310 crore through over the sale of in over 500 government-controlled shops. But the government is facing an uphill task in opening the new shops in face of widespread agitation by women.