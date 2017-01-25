Vedanta, NTPC raise $1.5 bn in offshore bonds

Resources and Ltd on Wednesday raised a combined about $1.5 billion through two offshore bond issuances.

While raised $1 billion, state-owned raised 500 million euros.

According to a statement from Vedanta, the company’s five-year were priced at a coupon of 6.375%. The proceeds will be used primarily to fund its offer to purchase for cash some of its outstanding bonds. Vedanta’s were privately placed.

Meanwhile, NTPC’s bond issuances were for 10 years, the longest euro-denominated that an investment grade company has offered from the country.

The deal was launched at London for a price of (roughly 0.84 per cent) plus 225 basis points. The deal witnessed significant participation from Asian, Middle Eastern & European accounts and was fully covered within a short span of time. Therefore, the price could be tightened further to plus 200 basis points, which is a significant tightening of 25 basis points.

Shashikant Rathi, head of treasuries and markets, Axis Bank, which acted as a book runner for the deal, said the deal was a “landmark issuance and will make the more accessible to Indian Issuers.”