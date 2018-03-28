Vegetable price decline gives RBI room to hold rates, say analysts

A sudden slump in India's following a spike in farm production will keep the central from tightening policy until the end of the year, analysts say, with now tipped to slow more than originally forecast.

The timely fall in is likely to lead the of to temper the tone of its statement, which is due on April 5 and also gives the central more room to hold off raising interest rates.

The impact of the crash in prices of vegetables, including onions, tomatoes, cauliflower, cabbages, is expected to last at least until June, which in turn will lead to undershooting RBI's projection of 5.1-5.6 percent for April-September.

While that is good for those looking for a moderation in price pressures, it is likely to have an adverse impact on India's farmers.

"I have two choices: either to feed (the cauliflowers) to cattle or sell at a cheap price in the market. I am choosing the second option," Mukesh Mali a 30-year old said after prices crashed to 3 rupees ($0.05) per kilogram from 12 rupees in December.

The fall in prices and a similar slump in other - including a 43 percent fall in onion prices - pulled the rate down to a four-month low of 4.44 percent in February, well below expectations of 4.8 percent.

Early results from a poll show most analysts expect the RBI to hold policy next week with some pushing back their rate hike expectations until later this year.

The RBI has promised to be tough on inflation, but it has also been mindful of an that grew 7.2 percent in October-December, the fastest in five quarters but still below the 8 percent expansion seen necessary to hit

That has led the central to keep its policy rate at 6.00 percent since a 25 basis points cut in August.

"I expect RBI to stay cautious, monitor the developments carefully and get into a longer pause before any concrete signals emerge on the growth front," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, at

Still, not all analysts are convinced the RBI will hold rates.

Food has long been volatile in India, a country where farming is still carried out by small households, making supply uneven and unpredictable.

Moreover, could again spike should the government set higher minimum purchase prices for key staples such as wheat and rice at its annual assessment in June as the government seeks rural support ahead of elections due by May 2019.

Abhishek Upadhyay, at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, says he has not yet changed his prediction for the RBI to raise rates in August.

"The elephant in the room is minimum support price hike," he said, predicting high prices could boost by 50-100 basis points by the winter, potentially forcing the RBI into a pre-emptive hike.