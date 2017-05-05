Venkiah Naidu hands over release order of Rs 1,263 cr to UP CM Yogi

Naidu reviewed progress in implementation of central schemes in UP and handed over release order

Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Friday handed over release order of Rs 1,263 crore to Chief Minister for different projects in the state.



Naidu reviewed the progress in implementation of various in the state and handed over the release order of Rs 375 crore for (AMRUT), Rs 442 crore for Smart City Mission and Rs 446 crore for Lucknow Metro project.



He said that with the coming of the Yogi government, has joined the 'Mission Modi', an acronym for "Making of Developing India".



" lagged behind in implementing the schemes of the central government and the reason is that the previous government did not have the intention to do so. I'm not levelling any allegation but stating a fact, people have already given them a reply," he said in a joint press conference with the chief minister.



Lucknow has been given Rs 119 crore, while Rs 107 crore each has been given to Agra, Kanpur and Varanasi, Naidu said, adding that Rs 2 crore have been given to Meerut and Rae Bareli for sending a proposal under the smart city mission.



The Union minister said that 61 cities of the state, including Ayodhya, have been included in to work on three main components of potable water, sanitation and solid waste management.



The recommendation for Noida and Greater Noida metro rail project of 29.7 km, worth Rs 5,503 crore, will soon be okayed and there is also a proposal before the NCRTC board of Delhi-Meerut regional rapid transit system on a 90 km stretch, worth Rs 32,000 crore, Naidu said.



To a question on some banned channels telecasting visuals in Jammu and Kashmir, Naidu, who is also the Information and Broadcasting Minister, said action has to be taken by respective district magistrates.



"We have reviewed it and asked for taking strong action and will monitor it," he said.



To a question on whether there is any move to give pension to victims of triple talaq, Naidu said the issue is not connected to pension but is a social problem.



"The entire society should work to find a solution to it and our stand is known and that is there should be no discrimination with anyone on religious grounds. Soon a decision will be given by the apex court," he added.

Press Trust of India