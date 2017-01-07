Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017: What story do numbers tell?

Come January 10, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the eighth edition of the Global Summit 2017 (VGGS) at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar; an event that has grown continually in stature as far as investment intentions are concerned.

While on one hand the numbers keep growing year-on-year, the government machinery also works hard to claim better implementation ratio with each passing edition.

Merely days before the eighth edition, the government claimed that the past seven editions had together seen a success ratio of 66 per cent. In other words, 66 per cent of the total 51,738 cumulative memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed in the past summits have either been completed or are under implementation.

Backing the government in its claims were leading industrial houses like Ltd (RIL), Essar, Adani, Torrent, Zydus and Welspun who recently stated that around 72 per cent of the 21304 MoUs signed during the previous VGGS 2015 had either been implemented or were being executed.

The seven editions of VGGS together have attracted investment intentions of a whopping Rs 76 lakh crore roughly. Going by the 66 per cent of the estimates laid out by the Gujarat government, the investment intentions or implementation that should have come in so far in form of industrial entrepreneur memorandums (IEMs), letters of intent (LoI) or direct industrial letters (DIL) should be to the tune of roughly Rs 50.16 lakh crore.

And it is here where the narrative changes.

According to the central government's Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) of the Ministry of Commerce as well as the statements of regional Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offices, the domestic and foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in Gujarat stand much less.

Sample this: The period between 2011 and September 2016 saw three summits totalling investment intentions worth roughly Rs 57.83 lakh crore. The same period saw actual IEMs implemented worth Rs 1.16 lakh crore cumulatively.

Also, ironically, investment intentions in Gujarat (in terms of IEMs, LoIs and DILs) fell sharply by 53.4 per cent during the Twelfth Plan Period (April 2012 to December 2015), a time when the Vibrant Summits were witnessing huge investment commitments being made, from the Eleventh Plan Period (April 2007 to March 2012).

As against this, without any investment summit of its own, neighbouring Maharashtra saw IEMs worth Rs 1.01 lakh crore being implemented in the said period.

In terms of FDI equity inflows too, from April 2000 till September 2016, Gujarat, which attracted Rs 70,927 crore, ranks fourth after Maharashtra (Rs 4,84,163 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 1,22,683 crore) and Karnataka (Rs 1,16,128 crore), as per DIPP which quoted from statement of regional RBI offices.

Along with investments, the state government has also claimed a high employment success ratio in Gujarat, due to the past summits.

Recently, state chief secretary J N Singh claimed that Gujarat ranked number one in providing employment with over 1.34 million people getting jobs in the last three years, even as experts feel the Gujarat has not seen any spectacular rise in job creation in the last five years or so.

Singh recently claimed that at least 313,000 persons have been given jobs by various Gujarat-based companies between 2014 and 2016. During the same period the state government has recruited 107,000 people. As per data released by the state government here, Gujarat's share in the total employment generation across the country was 86 per cent in 2014, which is more than any other state.

Rituparna Chakraborty, Executive Vice President & Co-Founder, TeamLease Services, a recruitment consulting firm, said that while jobs in the corporate sector in the state have been growing, it cannot be termed spectacular. "In fact, Maharashtra is attracting more jobs than Gujarat. Local talent availability here is also an issue. Bringing talent from outside the state at times becomes a cumbersome process," she said.

The state government, however, has been singing praises for the Vibrant Summit and the role it has played in creating jobs. Singh claimed that it is on account of the Vibrant Summits that Gujarat has the lowest numbers of unemployment. "As per the official figures of 5th Annual Employment/Unemployment Survey by the Centre, Gujarat is having the lowest unemployment ratio per 1,000, that is 0.9 per cent," said Singh.

Contrasting the state government's claims over employment, Ashim Roy, vice president, National Trade Union Initiative says the number would look high since many people would be engaged in some form of work, even petty work.

"That cannot be a marker of the overall employment scenario in the state. One has to see the status of formal employment in industries," he said. According to Roy, while adding that though new manufacturing sites have indeed created jobs in the state, it has to be seen from the perspective of contractual and permanent employment. In this scenario, Roy alleged that the state government has not taken enough care to ensure that labour interests are protected. "Industrial development in Gujarat has actually given rise to unsecured jobs, and also the minimum wages are low compared to other states with similar SDPs," he added.

Finally, the state government is also pegging huge participation from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with sources claiming over 16,000 MoUs being lined up for the 8th edition of the biennial summit. This, when in 2016 alone, over 42,500 MSME units have reported 'sick' in the state, making it the third highest in the country.

As on March 2016, there were around 42,579 sick MSME units in the state, second only to Uttar Pradesh (95,989 units) and Maharashtra (52,576 units), according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) figures shared in the Lok Sabha during the recently concluded winter session of the Parliament.

What's more, despite the state government taking steps to help MSME units like counselling on how to make their financial position sound and how to restructure debt, the number of units reporting sick has been growing. As per RBI figures, from 20,452 units in 2013, this number rose to 48,000 units in 2014, and peaked at 49,003 units in 2015.

While critics continue to question the effectiveness of the summits, and the government itself too trying to market it as a 'knowledge sharing platform', it is the investment figure that still grabs the eyeballs.

And as such investments 'promises' continue to pour in making the event grander than before. Already, 21,910 MoUs with investment intentions of over Rs 25 lakh crore have been lined up, as per government sources, with the numbers likely to go up to Rs 30 lakh crore.

The state machinery has been working overtime to ensure that the investment amount does not slip in a crucial election year in Gujarat. The question remains, at this rate, how long can the summit keep beating its own record?