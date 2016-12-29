Videos, plays, workshops: BJP cadres are being trained on cashless India

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'cashless society', the ruling (BJP) has begun sensitising its MPs, office-bearers, staff and other party cadres about the pros of digital transactions.

According to a report in the Economic Times, not only is the staff at the headquarters (including security personnel, clerks, peons, drivers and other helpers) getting salaries in their bank account, but they are also being encouraged to make cashless transactions.

Despite expressing reluctance, all cadres have now accepted the move to show concord between the government and the party.

Speaking to The Economics Times , Amit Malviya, who heads BJP's Information Technology department said, "There was some initial hesitation and apprehension, mostly due to unfamiliarity with the process but after a few transactions people accepted it. Sensitisation is needed, but people broadly see a reason to move towards it".

members have been taught to use UPI, USSD, Aadhaar and other apps.

A presentation was made to MPs at a parliamentary party meeting during the winter session at the behest of Prime Minister and party President Amit Shah. A similar workshop was held at the office for central office-bearers.

"Many leaders were not aware that their ATM cards are also debit cards and they had till now been using them only to withdraw money," a office-bearer said.

leaders and ministers have also decided to take on the task of educating the public on how to make digital payments. Officials of policy think-tank NITI Aayog will be training them on how to make cashless transactions by using software applications.

To reach a wider audience, the party has also held workshops through video-conferencing and put demo videos on its website.



Union Minister Harsh Vardhan organised a street play in his constituency in Delhi and has tried to educate people from JJ clusters on cashless transactions. Sports Minister Vijay Goel roped in businessmen from Chandi Chowk and asked them to go digital.

Earlier this month Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said a large number of people are being trained across the country to make digital payments popular and acceptable.

"There are two lakh Common Service Centres (CSC) across the country and they will train and prepare thousands of people for digital payments," he told reporters here.

Prasad said workshops for individual and shopkeepers were being organised and youths were being especially involved in the process.

He also said workshops to train village-level entrepreneurs and others would be held in 500 districts and 14 lakh people will be trained soon.

Three states ruled by the (BJP) have taken the lead in adopting a digital payments system. While Goa’s tourism department has shifted a majority of its services on cashless payment facilities, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has issued directions to the state machinery to go ‘cashless’ in a week. Madhya Pradesh, too, is attempting the switch to digital payment terminals.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has constituted a five-member committee to prepare a road map for the state government to switch over to a cashless system within a stipulated period of time.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of has launched an initiative ‘My Mobile, My Bank, My Wallet’ to create awareness about various modes of online and cashless transactions. Delhi BJP’s Digital Team participated in several marches to create awareness about e-banking and explain the mobile spending features to local residents and traders.