Vijayawada-Amaravati hyperloop in Andhra might just be country's first

India's first facility is likely to be introduced in Pradesh, connecting with upcoming state capital

The is currently studying the feasibility of the project and if introduced, the 40 km distance between the two cities can be covered in just six minutes.

Technologies chairman and co-founder, Bibop Gresta, told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing CII Partnership Summit here that the technology has the potential to transform the mass system in the country.

Hyperloop, an idea originally floated by and Founder Elon Musk, involves a futuristic and technology-intensive system that propels a pod-like vehicle through a near- at nearly 1,100 km per hour.

The Los Angeles-based company " One" announced a proposal in March last year to evaluate construction of five lines in The five proposed lines include Bengaluru to Chennai, to via Bengaluru, Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram, to and to

If the line is completed, people can travel from Bengaluru to in 20 minutes. The 1,102 km to via Bengaluru line will cover the distance in 50 minutes.

Gresta claims that their technology is radically different from the existing ones. "Our system uses a combination of to generate more than it consumes.

This ensures affordable cost of construction and maintenance. The capsule can move at a very high speed consuming very little energy, making the system highly efficient," he said.

Last year, the (AP-EDB) and US-based Technologies (HTT) had signed an Mo). The government had announced that it will study the feasibility of the project.

"Once that is done and if the gives us the go-ahead, we will be ready to roll out the project," Gresta said.

He is confident that they can complete the project in four to five years.

He believes that is the best place to launch the project as it is located on river front and has unique environment.