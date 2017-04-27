Wait time for patent examination to be cut to 18 months by March 2018

In a major relief from the long wait for getting examined, the government is confident of reducing the time taken for examining to 18 months from the current 48 months.

The reduction will be in place by March 2018, Commerce and Industry Minister said on Thursday, speaking at the annual Intellectual Property Awards by industry body CII.

Earlier this month, Sitharaman had informed the Parliament that as of March 1, 2017, as many as 2,47,824 patent applications and 7,53,471 trademark applications were pending at various stages of examination.



The government had instituted an policy back in May last year, with the aim of boosting India's patent filings. Subsequently, from around 2,62,000 applications filed in 2014-15, over 3,40,000 applications were filed in the following year, Commerce Ministry data showed. Most of these related to Patent filings saw a 10 per cent surge with 48,904 filings in 2015-16, after hovering around 43,000 for the last five years.

filed the highest number of in the field of information technology, followed by TCS, Wipro, and

On the other hand, US-based topped the chart of 10 foreign companies that filed the maximum number of patent applications in India during 2015-16, at 1,884, followed by electronics, health care and lighting major (949) and (905).

On the global stage however, India's norms have repeatedly been criticised by the United States with the nation remaining on the Priority Watch List in the 2016 Special 301 Report by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) earlier this month.

The US also continues to monitor India's application of its compulsory licensing law. It has been pushing India to make any changes on controversial laws such as Section 3(d) of the Indian Act, which is a prime demand of multinational pharmaceutical companies. Section 3(d) discourages being granted for incremental innovations.

"India's sovereign space is very well laid out." Sitharaman said on this note.

India is a signatory to the Trade Related Aspects of (TRIPS) Agreement of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and changed its legislation in 2005 moving from a process patent regime to a product patent one.

The government has reiterated that it is not ready to engage with anyone on ' plus' issues which could lead to ever-greening of or blocking of compulsory licences."