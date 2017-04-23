TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Nano-technology will soon make GM obsolete: M S Swaminathan
Business Standard

Watch: At third Niti Aayog meet, PM lauds GST as cooperative federalism

The day-long meeting of the Council has the agenda of deliberating on 15-year Vision Document

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi attends third Niti governing council meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing the 3rd Governing Council Meet of the NITI Aayog, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The third meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council began Sunday with special focus on the goods and service tax (GST) and doubling of the income of farmers to accelerate the country's economic development.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 25 chief ministers, will make a presentation on roadmap for rapid transformation of India by outlining key aspects of the document, comprising a seven-year strategy paper and a three-year action plan.

The agendas listed for the meet are as follows:
  • Putting an end to the distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure based on the recommendation of the Rangarajan Committee in 2011
  • Distinguishing between development and welfare expenditure on one hand
  • Confirmation of the minutes of the second meeting of the governing council.
  • Action Taken Report (ATR) on the decision taken in earlier meeting which took place on May 8, 2015.
  • Activities undertaken by the NITI Aayog (Jan 1, 2015-Mar 31, 2017)
  • PM lauds GST as a spirit of cooperative federalism 
  • Doubling farmer's income with the presentation to be made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The day-long meeting of the Council with the agenda of deliberating on the 15-year Vision Document is is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.  


The first meeting laid down mandates like fostering cooperative federalism by addressing national issues through mutual cooperation between the Centre and states. The second meeting outlined the substantial progress made by the three sub-groups of chief ministers and the Two Task forces one on the elimination of poverty and other on agriculture development.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Watch: At third Niti Aayog meet, PM lauds GST as cooperative federalism

The day-long meeting of the Council has the agenda of deliberating on 15-year Vision Document

The day-long meeting of the Council has the agenda of deliberating on 15-year Vision Document
The third meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council began Sunday with special focus on the goods and service tax (GST) and doubling of the income of farmers to accelerate the country's economic development.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 25 chief ministers, will make a presentation on roadmap for rapid transformation of India by outlining key aspects of the document, comprising a seven-year strategy paper and a three-year action plan.

The agendas listed for the meet are as follows:
  • Putting an end to the distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure based on the recommendation of the Rangarajan Committee in 2011
  • Distinguishing between development and welfare expenditure on one hand
  • Confirmation of the minutes of the second meeting of the governing council.
  • Action Taken Report (ATR) on the decision taken in earlier meeting which took place on May 8, 2015.
  • Activities undertaken by the NITI Aayog (Jan 1, 2015-Mar 31, 2017)
  • PM lauds GST as a spirit of cooperative federalism 
  • Doubling farmer's income with the presentation to be made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The day-long meeting of the Council with the agenda of deliberating on the 15-year Vision Document is is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.  

The first meeting laid down mandates like fostering cooperative federalism by addressing national issues through mutual cooperation between the Centre and states. The second meeting outlined the substantial progress made by the three sub-groups of chief ministers and the Two Task forces one on the elimination of poverty and other on agriculture development.



 image
Business Standard
177 22

Watch: At third Niti Aayog meet, PM lauds GST as cooperative federalism

The day-long meeting of the Council has the agenda of deliberating on 15-year Vision Document

The third meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council began Sunday with special focus on the goods and service tax (GST) and doubling of the income of farmers to accelerate the country's economic development.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 25 chief ministers, will make a presentation on roadmap for rapid transformation of India by outlining key aspects of the document, comprising a seven-year strategy paper and a three-year action plan.

The agendas listed for the meet are as follows:
  • Putting an end to the distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure based on the recommendation of the Rangarajan Committee in 2011
  • Distinguishing between development and welfare expenditure on one hand
  • Confirmation of the minutes of the second meeting of the governing council.
  • Action Taken Report (ATR) on the decision taken in earlier meeting which took place on May 8, 2015.
  • Activities undertaken by the NITI Aayog (Jan 1, 2015-Mar 31, 2017)
  • PM lauds GST as a spirit of cooperative federalism 
  • Doubling farmer's income with the presentation to be made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The day-long meeting of the Council with the agenda of deliberating on the 15-year Vision Document is is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.  

The first meeting laid down mandates like fostering cooperative federalism by addressing national issues through mutual cooperation between the Centre and states. The second meeting outlined the substantial progress made by the three sub-groups of chief ministers and the Two Task forces one on the elimination of poverty and other on agriculture development.



image
Business Standard
177 22