Watch: At third Niti Aayog meet, PM lauds GST as cooperative federalism

The third meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council began Sunday with special focus on the goods and service tax (GST) and doubling of the income of farmers to accelerate the country's economic development.

Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya, along with Prime Minister and 25 chief ministers, will make a presentation on roadmap for rapid transformation of India by outlining key aspects of the document, comprising a seven-year strategy paper and a three-year action plan.

The agendas listed for the meet are as follows:

Accelerating capital expenditure and creation

Putting an end to the distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure based on the recommendation of the Rangarajan Committee in 2011

Distinguishing between development and welfare expenditure on one hand

Confirmation of the minutes of the second meeting of the governing council.

Action Taken Report (ATR) on the decision taken in earlier meeting which took place on May 8, 2015.

Activities undertaken by the (Jan 1, 2015-Mar 31, 2017)

PM lauds as a spirit of cooperative federalism

Doubling farmer's income with the presentation to be made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan





The first meeting laid down mandates like fostering cooperative federalism by addressing national issues through mutual cooperation between the Centre and states. The second meeting outlined the substantial progress made by the three sub-groups of chief ministers and the Two Task forces one on the elimination of poverty and other on agriculture development. The day-long meeting of the Council with the agenda of deliberating on the 15-year Vision Document is is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.






