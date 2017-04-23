Watch: At third Niti Aayog meet, PM lauds GST as cooperative federalism

-
ALSO READNiti governing council meet: Modi asks states to raise capex, infra spend Centre's proposals on GST rates find favour with Niti Aayog NITI Aayog: No effect of note ban on rabi sowing, prices of crops Extremely low rate of urbanisation keeping Assam underdeveloped: Arvind Panagariya Did digital transactions jump 23 times as Niti Aayog claimed?
-
- Accelerating capital expenditure and infrastructure creation
- Putting an end to the distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure based on the recommendation of the Rangarajan Committee in 2011
- Distinguishing between development and welfare expenditure on one hand
- Confirmation of the minutes of the second meeting of the governing council.
- Action Taken Report (ATR) on the decision taken in earlier meeting which took place on May 8, 2015.
- Activities undertaken by the NITI Aayog (Jan 1, 2015-Mar 31, 2017)
- PM lauds GST as a spirit of cooperative federalism
- Doubling farmer's income with the presentation to be made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The first meeting laid down mandates like fostering cooperative federalism by addressing national issues through mutual cooperation between the Centre and states. The second meeting outlined the substantial progress made by the three sub-groups of chief ministers and the Two Task forces one on the elimination of poverty and other on agriculture development.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU