Watch: Outrage on social media after Emirates attendant pours Champagne back into bottle

has come under fire after a video surfaced of an flight attendant pouring champagne back into a bottle. The video grabbed eyeballs of netizens and was widely circulated through has confirmed that they are investigating the video. “We always strive to provide the top quality service. Actions recorded on this video do not comply with our quality standards. We are currently investigating the incident,” said in a statement to Telegraph Travel.

According to The Independent, the video was recorded by Russian passenger Yevgeny Kaymov, while on a business class flight to Dubai.

Kaymov said that he inadvertently recorded the strange behaviour of the flight attendant.

In an Instagram post, he said, "I accidentally filmed this video, and didn't even notice this moment at the time, pouring unfinished champagne back into the bottle". “Is that normal practice for ”

Clearly the government doesn't subsidize the champagne over at #Emirates pic.twitter.com/7xiD0izIop — Eric (@GoldboxATL) July 13, 2017

The short clip has gone viral with some commenters suggesting the airline was going to re-serve the Champagne to other passengers, or that the flight attendant intends to keep it for herself.

However, in a comment thread about the video on Reddit, a flight attendant gave one possible explanation for the action, saying it was probably not about re-using the champagne at all.

One social media user interrogated his girlfriend who works for Here's a screenshot of him asking her questions:





Many others supported the airlines

A comment read, "fly all the time. They have terrific champagne and wine choices in business and first class. And given the quality of flight experience and their flight attendants, I am pretty sure they would never in a million years serve anything recorked to the customers."

TripAdvisor calls - Best airline in the world

has been named the best airline in the world in TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2017. A number of factors were taken were taken into account including legroom, seat comfort, customer service, cleanliness, food and beverage, and value for money.

The 32-year-old airline was recognised for its comfortable economy class and its famously luxurious first class cabins.