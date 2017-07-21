We are considering changing financial year to Jan-Dec, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday told lawmakers that the government is considering to change the country's financial year to January-December from April-March.
"The matter of changing financial year is under consideration," Jaitley told lawmakers in a written reply to the lower house of parliament.
He declined to elaborate whether the budget presentation would be advanced to November or December from February 2018.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
