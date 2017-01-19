We are excited about financial technologies: Adam Wolfensohn, Ameya Bijoor

Encourage Capital was formed in 2015 by the merger of Wolfensohn and Eko Asset Management. Wolfensohn had invested in FabIndia, Ujjivan, National Stock Exchange, REPCO Home Finance and DCB Bank — it has exited three, one partially (DCB) and one it still holds (NSE). Co-founder and managing partner Adam Wolfensohn and partner Ameya Bijoor were in India for the Prabhav 2016 conclave organised by the Impact investment Council in Gurgaon. Excerpts from a chat with Anjuli Bhargava: What kind of investments and companies are you looking to invest in India? The strength of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?