We are excited about financial technologies: Adam Wolfensohn, Ameya Bijoor

We'll make investments of US $10-20 million in expansion-stage firms, the duro said

Encourage Capital was formed in 2015 by the merger of Wolfensohn and Eko Asset Management. Wolfensohn had invested in FabIndia, Ujjivan, National Stock Exchange, REPCO Home Finance and DCB Bank — it has exited three, one partially (DCB) and one it still holds (NSE). Co-founder and managing partner Adam Wolfensohn and partner Ameya Bijoor were in India for the Prabhav 2016 conclave organised by the Impact investment Council in Gurgaon. Excerpts from a chat with Anjuli Bhargava: What kind of investments and companies are you looking to invest in India? The strength of ...

Anjuli Bhargava