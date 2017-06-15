We are prepared for GST from July 1: MoS for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha

The ministry on Thursday said it is prepared for implementation of from July 1.

This comes in the wake of reports, which said that the ministry has sought deferment of roll out to September 1.

“Discussed preparedness with all aviation stakeholders, concerns were satisfactorily addressed. We are prepared for from 1st July,” minister of state for tweeted on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Sinha held a meeting with representatives of airlines and airports to discuss aviation sector concerns with regard to the new tax regime.

“We have not made any recommendation to the finance ministry to postpone implementation. Deferment of is not ministry's view and we had simply forwarded industry demands on the topic,” said a ministry official.

Industry associations including International Air Transport Association have raised the issue of the tight timeline for implementation of the new tax regime.

Concerns have also been as the significant amendment would be requiring in global distribution systems for generating tickets as per the Invoice rules.

Media reports said that ministry raised these concerns in a letter to the finance department and requested time till September 1 for implementation.