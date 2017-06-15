TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

We are prepared for GST from July 1: MoS for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha

Industry associations have raised issue of tight timeline for implementation of the new tax regime

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

The civil aviation ministry on Thursday said it is prepared for implementation of GST from July 1.

This comes in the wake of reports, which said that the ministry has sought deferment of roll out to September 1.

“Discussed preparedness with all aviation stakeholders, concerns were satisfactorily addressed. We are prepared for GST from 1st July,” minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha tweeted on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Sinha held a meeting with representatives of airlines and airports to discuss aviation sector concerns with regard to the new tax regime. 

“We have not made any recommendation to the finance ministry to postpone GST implementation.  Deferment of GST  is not ministry's view and we had simply forwarded industry demands on the topic,” said a civil aviation ministry official.

Industry associations including International Air Transport Association have raised the issue of the tight timeline for implementation of the new tax regime. 

Concerns have also been as the significant amendment would be requiring in global distribution systems for generating tickets as per the GST Invoice rules.  

Media reports said that civil aviation ministry raised these concerns in a letter to the finance department and requested time till September 1 for implementation. 

