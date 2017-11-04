Once part of World Bank, they now doubt India's ranking, Modi slams Cong

The long list reforms initiated by the government over the past 3 years has helped India achieve the 'significant' jump in the World Bank's Ease of doing business rankings and can only propel domestic industry forward, Prime Minister has said.

He was addressing 'India's Business Reforms Conference', a mega event held on Saturday to disseminate the reasons behind India managing to rise by more than 30 places from 130th last year to 100th in the latest Doing Business 2018 report by the

Released earlier this week, the report had seen India managing to enter the club of top 100 nations easiest to do business in. India has also been adjudged the fifth best-performing nation globally in reforming the business environment. The country improved its rankings in six of the 10 sub-categories used by the to judge the climate of business.

Saying that this was just the start, Modi pointed out the government intended on easing business climate even further. However, he did not mention whether the government has set a time frame for breaking into the top 50 nations in the rankings.

He reminded that (FDI) reforms in 21 sectors across 87 policy areas have been implemented while total into India has seen a 67 per cent increase in short span of 3 years. India has also improved its standing in the Global Competitiveness Index.

On GST, he said a group of ministers has positively accepted issues raised by traders and businesses and the GST Council at its next meeting on November 9-10 will make necessary changes.

Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Giorgieva, who was also present at the event alongside Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion and other officials, said such a major jump in business environment in a large and complicated country like India is commendable.

What happens in India, matters greatly for the global community, Gieorgieva said since developing nations like South Africa can take note and ease their processes. She also said that the government's vision of eradication poverty from India by 2022 was 'quite achievable'.

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu mentioned that his ministry was working actively to map ease of doing business at the district level as well so as to provide unbroken picture of business climate across the country, at all levels.

Modi also tore into the opposition for questioning India's progress. The PM alluded to the fact that the initiated preparations for mapping ease of doing business way back in 2004. He added that the opposition was in power since then to 2014 but India's rankings didn't improve. Instead, those who worked with are now doubting its ranking, he said taking a dig at the opposition leaders for doubting the latest findings.

"On the other hand, I am a Prime Minister who hasn't even seen the building of the World Bank", Modi said.