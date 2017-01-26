Wealthy can't jump queue: New Zealand PM denies passports for sale to rich

New Zealand passports are not for sale, Prime Minister Bill English said today, after it emerged US tech titan Peter Thiel gained citizenship in the South Pacific nation despite not meeting official criteria. The dispute over Thiel's citizenship follows reports that mega-wealthy Americans are eyeing the remote South Pacific nation as a "bolthole" should Donald Trump's presidency go disastrously wrong. The government confirmed this week that German-born billionaire Thiel was granted citizenship in June 2011, just two months after donating NZ$1.0 million (US$730,000) to an official Christchurch quake disaster fund. English acknowledged Thiel did not meet the usual requirements -- living at least 70 per cent of the previous five years in New Zealand -- but said he was granted citizenship due to exceptional circumstances. "New Zealand is a better place with Mr Thiel as a citizen," English told reporters. He declined to detail the exceptional circumstances and dismissed as ...

