WEF Davos 2018: Modi holds global CEO meet, says India means business

on Monday held a roundtable meeting with the CEOs of top global companies ahead of this year's Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, narrated India's growth story.

He was accompanied by top government officials including Vijay Gokhale, Jai Shankar and Ramesh Abhishek.

Under the tagline of " means business", the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from

Narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in at #Davos, PM @narendramodi hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies. #IndiaMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/R16QooOPUK — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 22, 2018 "Narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in at #Davos, PM @narendramodi hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies," said in a tweet. "Narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in at #Davos, PM @narendramodi hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies," said in a tweet.

The Indian will also interact with CEOs of Indian companies separately. Several Indian corporate chiefs including Tata Group chairman N Chandrashekhar, ICICI Bank's Chanda Kochhar and Wipro's Azim Premji, Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani are a part of the Indian contingent which is estimated to have crossed the century mark.

Earlier in the day, held a bilateral meeting with Swiss who greeted the with a warm handshake in this town in the Swiss before leading the Indian leader to the meeting.

This is Modi's second visit to in nearly two years after his visit in June 2016.

is the first from to participate in a forum meeting in two decades after the then

Deve Gowda in 1997. The main event in will be the keynote speech of at the plenary session on Tuesday.

will interact with 120 members of the International Business Council, which is a part of the WEF.

Modi, in the course of his 24-hour visit to Davos, is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with on Tuesday.