West Bengal Assembly passes SGST Bill, CM says ordinance forcefully issued

The Assembly on Tuesday passed the State (SGST) Bill, 2017, even as Chief Minister said her party TMC's ideological position on would not alter.



"The common people are facing problems and since we (TMC) value the party will stand behind the masses," she said speaking in the Assembly after the passing of the Bill.



"The Centre could have fed many poor people with the which had gone in the ad spend for creating awareness about .. The country is now in an acute crisis," she said.The state had issued an ordinance in June and to facilitate operations by the from July 1, the date of implementation of the new tax regime across the country.Banerjee said the had "no option" but to issue the ordinance on as otherwise, the state would not have been able to conduct any operation."The state is sitting before the nozzle of a gun and the central machinations forced us to do that," she said.The chief minister said the state was clearly against the hasty implementation of the new tax regime and had urged the Centre to postpone it by two months. "But we were really hard-pressed and so the ordinance had to be issued."The government, she said, needed to pay salaries, make developmental expenditure and others. As the ordinance had a definite lifetime, it had to be ultimately ratified by the Assembly.She said owing to many objections raised by state finance minister Amit Mitra at the Council meetings, taxes on many items of common use had been lowered.Crediting former finance minister Asim Dasgupta, also the chairman of the empowered committee of finance ministers on then, for preparing the initial draft, she, however, decried his midnight presence in the Parliament session when the new tax regime was formally introduced.She questioned the presence of Dasgupta, who cited personal reasons for being present there, although his party (CPI-M) had boycotted it.Dasgupta had endorsed it by his presence, she said.On her party's stand, she said, "Previously we had supported as it was portrayed to be uniform across the nation, but the experience is totally different."The textile sector, medicine shops, small businessmen had been affected by the new tax law, she said, adding that and were "two big scandals" perpetrated by the BJP-led at the Centre.Mitra told the Assembly that the beta test of the software was not done on a large sample. Nearly 30 per cent of the chosen sample had failed in the test.Repeated changes were brought in after implementation which could have been avoided had it been delayed by two months, he added.leader Sujan Chakraborty questioned the state government's hurried approach in passing the Bill as enough time was still left to do so.