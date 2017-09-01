West Bengal govt to give small traders free software for filing GST returns

-
ALSO READNot just MSMEs, even exporters hit by GST in West Bengal: Amit Mitra West Bengal tops GST enrolment chart at 89.3% so far GST should not be rolled out with 'jugaad': Amit Mitra West Bengal will lose tax collection power if it misses date with GST GST structure to hurt SMEs, won't accept in its current form: Mamata
-
West Bengal government will provide free software to small traders for filing goods and services tax (GST) returns, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra said here on Thursday.
"We are in touch with the NIC (National Informatics Centre) and work is on to develop the software," Mitra said while addressing a seminar on GST.
West Bengal would be one of the few states to provide free GST software under the new tax regime in the country.
Mitra requested the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA), organiser of the seminar, to submit a detailed project report (DPR) for setting up a trading logistical hub in and around Kolkata.
He also said that CWBTA, being one of the apex trade bodies, should organise an international Trade Summit in Kolkata to highlight the development taking place in the area of trade and e-commerce.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU