West Bengal liquor trade warning on govt move

With state deciding to take over distribution from private entities, traders say banks will pay a heavy price initially

The cash-short West Bengal government's decision to take over wholesale liquor distribution from private entities might result in Rs 1,200 crore of loans turning into non-performing assets (NPAs), contend the latter. The 109 Indian Made Foreign Liquor distributors in the state say Rs 700 crore is circulating in the market as credit to retailers, sourced from banks. Another Rs 500 crore has been invested to set up the distribution infrastructure, again financed on bank loans. "There is a high possibility that this entire money will turn into bad debt and we (IMFL ...

Avishek Rakshit