TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

RBI survey indicates decline in overall business sentiment outlook for Q4
Business Standard

West Bengal liquor trade warning on govt move

As WB decides to take over distribution from pvt entities, traders say banks will pay a heavy price

Kolkata 

The cash-short West Bengal government's decision to take over wholesale liquor distribution from private entities might result in Rs 1,200 crore of loans turning into non-performing assets (NPAs), contend the latter. The 109 Indian Made Foreign Liquor distributors in the state say Rs 700 crore is circulating in the market as credit to retailers, sourced from banks. Another Rs 500 crore has been invested to set up the distribution infrastructure, again financed on bank loans. "There is a high possibility that this entire money will turn into bad debt and we (IMFL ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

West Bengal liquor trade warning on govt move

As WB decides to take over distribution from pvt entities, traders say banks will pay a heavy price

With state deciding to take over distribution from private entities, traders say banks will pay a heavy price initially The cash-short West Bengal government's decision to take over wholesale liquor distribution from private entities might result in Rs 1,200 crore of loans turning into non-performing assets (NPAs), contend the latter. The 109 Indian Made Foreign Liquor distributors in the state say Rs 700 crore is circulating in the market as credit to retailers, sourced from banks. Another Rs 500 crore has been invested to set up the distribution infrastructure, again financed on bank loans. "There is a high possibility that this entire money will turn into bad debt and we (IMFL ... image
Business Standard
177 22

West Bengal liquor trade warning on govt move

As WB decides to take over distribution from pvt entities, traders say banks will pay a heavy price

The cash-short West Bengal government's decision to take over wholesale liquor distribution from private entities might result in Rs 1,200 crore of loans turning into non-performing assets (NPAs), contend the latter. The 109 Indian Made Foreign Liquor distributors in the state say Rs 700 crore is circulating in the market as credit to retailers, sourced from banks. Another Rs 500 crore has been invested to set up the distribution infrastructure, again financed on bank loans. "There is a high possibility that this entire money will turn into bad debt and we (IMFL ...

image
Business Standard
177 22