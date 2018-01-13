West Bengal tops DIPP's Business Reforms Action Plan 2017 with 86.18%

currently tops the list of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion's Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2017, comprising 36 states and Union Territories. The eastern state's 'implementation scorecard' stood at 86.18 per cent, the same as neighbouring Jharkhand, followed by at 82.38 per cent, according to DIPP data. The development comes as a shot in the arm for West Bengal, days before it hosts the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). The rankings, however, are based on implementation only and scores of feedback evaluation "have not" been considered, a communication issued by DIPP said. In 2017, there were 103 new set of reforms (out of 405) focusing on central inspection system, online land allotment system, online single-window system for granting construction permits, and registration under Inter-State Migrant Workmen (RE&CS) Act, 1979 among others, it said. BRAP 2017 also includes two new sectors -- healthcare and hospitality. In 2016, was at 15th position in the BRAP rankings.