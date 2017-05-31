West Bengal tops GST enrolment chart at 89.3% so far

Even as West Bengal's finance minister, claimed that he has "serious doubts" about the country's preparedness to meet the July 1 deadline for the (GST) rollout, the service department suggests otherwise.

Data provided to industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) by the Kolkata Commissionerate of the service department shows that on an average, the pan- enrolment rate stands at 84.01 per cent while Mitra's own state, West Bengal, has beaten the national average by over five per cent, where the rate stands at 89.35 per cent. The data is as on May 1, 2017.

This percentage, which, according to Bijay Kumar, principal commissioner of service for the Kolkata Commissionerate, is an indicator of the state's preparedness to adopt GST, is ahead of Maharashtra or Delhi NCR, where it is 87.90 per cent and 84.59 per cent, respectively.

CII had organised a two-day training programme where Kumar was invited alongwith other officials.

As per the service department's data, the enrolment percentage via the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) route stands at 82.39 per cent for the pan- average, while the same is 91.19 per cent in case of West Bengal, which is the highest in this category among all other states. For the VAT migration category, stands at 86.86 per cent with 17,059 activations done and another 19640 provisional IDs issued under this route.

Kerala is the only other state apart from which registered an over 90 per cent enrolment rate under the CBEC route. The average of both these routes stands at 85.56 per cent.

Under the current framework, payers can either pay their respective taxes via the Central Board of Excise and Customs which is the central government's interface, or use the VAT payment system using the state government's interface.

Kumar said the enrolment by the taxpayers will have to occur using the existing channels. Thus, a payer, who was using the CBEC interface, will have to use this route only for the migration to to take place while the ones who were using the state government's taxation network will have to opt for a VAT migration.

"Taxpayers will have to migrate to the new system from their original network, which is either with the CBEC or the VAT department", he said.

Typically, large scale manufacturers and the service sector, by and large, use the CBEC interface while smaller payers, retailers and others opt for the VAT network.

Thus, the findings of the service department point out that at the all- level, the preparedness of the large scale sector is at 82.39 per cent while that of the smaller sector, including distributor and dealer's network, stands at 85.95 per cent.

On May 30, expressed "serious doubt" about the country's preparedness to accept the July 1 cutoff date for "Even the large scale industry was not ready. The requisite ERP is not in place and the software to connect the Network is not ready as well," said Mitra during a press conference. He believed that the preparedness was not just related to migration and enrolment.

Earlier, he had written a letter to union finance minister, Arun Jaitley, asking for postponement of the rollout on the grounds that the small-medium scale sector was unprepared for the change in regime.

From a pan-Indian perspective, the enrolment rate of in puts that state at the third spot in terms of its preparedness- contrary to the state's finance minister's claims.

While Mitra will be taking up his case for lower rates on certain categories of goods and service with Jaitley in the forthcoming Council meeting on June 3, he is also on the lookout for support from other states which can join his cause.

"The fight with the Centre is still on", he said while adding that he has called up finance ministers of various states for support.

"I have called up the finance ministers of those states which charge zero entertainment for vernacular films to protest to the Council", he said

In addition, Mitra has also indicated that the government will not table the Bill before the Assembly unless differences between the Centre and is sorted out.

At an event organised by the CII, assistant commissioner of service tax, Dev Kumar Rajwani said: "Not only will there be (an) overall price reduction for consumers, but (it) will also see decrease in municipal tax".

As per estimates put forward by the Kolkata Commissionerate, the country's GDP may grow by 0.9-1.7 per cent once is rolled out. The tax-GDP ratio is also estimated to rise from the current 16.5 per cent to 25 per cent.