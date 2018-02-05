Western region to top crude oil refining capacity by 2030 at 242 mn tonnes

The western region of the country is likely to witness maximum addition of by 2030.

The refining capacity in the western part of the country is likely to touch 242 million tonne per annum (mtpa) almost double the capacity of 121.4 mtpa.

According to the report of 'Working Group on Enhancing Refining Capacity by 2040' of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Gujarat refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will touch 18 mtpa by 2030 from 13.7 mtpa presently.

Growth in would be fuelled by a staggering growth in the country's energy consumption. The energy usage is tipped to grow 129 per cent from 2015 to 2035, and India is likely to consume about 10 per cent of the world energy by 2035.

Similarly, the HPCL's (recently acquired by ONGC) refinery in Mumbai is projected to see an expansion to 9.5 mtpa by 2030 from 7.5 mtpa presently.

and will take their refining capacity to 98.2 mtpa and 45 mtpa respectively by 2030.

WestCoast will add 60 mtpa by 2030.

The refining capacity will touch 69.5 mtpa, 72.6 mtpa, 38 mtpa and 16 mtpa in northern, southern, eastern and north-east regions respectively.

The country's total refining capacity is projected at 438 mtpa by 2030.

The demand for in the country is expected to increase to 533 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) by 2040 to meet the domestic demand. The projected figure is more than double the existing refining capacity of 247.6 mtpa.

If 25 per cent exports are excluded, the Indian refining capacity outlook is projected to be 554 million tonnes by 2035 and 667 million tonnes by 2040.

The current refining capacity of 247.6 mtpa in India is projected to increase to 259 mtpa by 2020 and further to about 439 mtpa by 2030 as against the POL (petroleum products) demand in the trend scenario of 220 million tonnes, 271 million tonnes and 335 million tonnes respectively.

In total, India has 23 refineries, 18 in the public sector, two in the joint sector and three in the private sector.