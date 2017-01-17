What does the Apr-Dec tax data tell us about the state of the economy?

Reading of tax collection numbers as signifiers of robust economic activity may be too optimistic

One of the most interesting questions in Indian macroeconomics today is: how are we faring since late 2016? In this article, I seek to analyse data on tax revenues and obtain some clues about the performance of the economy.



In a press release published on January 9, the central government reported the following increases in tax collections during April-December 2016, compared to the corresponding period of previous year:



1. Central excise duty: 43 per cent.

2. Service tax: 23.9 per cent.

3. Customs duty: 4.1 per cent.

4. Corporation tax: 4.4 per cent.

5. Income tax: 24.6 per cent.



These are large values. Holding other things constant, they suggest buoyant economic activity. However, when looking at tax data, we have to look at the extent to which other things are indeed constant. When analysing tax data, in order to read the state of the macroeconomy, we need to adjust for the part of the tax revenues which are on account of 'Additional Revenue Mobilisation' (ARM). Two kinds of ARM are:



1. An increase in tax rate: additional revenues due to higher rate do not indicate robustness of the underlying activity.

2. An administrative measure: additional revenues from one-time administrative measures (eg. a tax amnesty scheme) may not reflect the underlying economic activity.



Let us walk through the major taxes, and see what we can tell, and what we do not know.



Excise duty



The biggest increase in tax collection has come from excise duty. The collection during April-December 2016 was 43 per cent higher than the corresponding period in 2015. Collection grew by 45 per cent in April-October, 33.7 per cent in November, and 34.8 per cent in December, compared to the corresponding periods of previous year.



Excise duty rates during the reference period



Were the rates constant? Between April-December 2015 and April-December 2016, there have been certain changes in excise duties. Basic excise duties on these products were increased in five steps between November 6, 2015 and January 30, 2016. The detailed notifications can be found on the CBEC website. The cumulative impact of these increases is:

Unbranded petrol: increased from Rs 5.46 to Rs 9.48 per litre

Branded petrol: increased from Rs 6.64 to Rs 10.66 per litre

High speed diesel: increased from Rs 4.26 to Rs 11.33 per litre

Other diesel: increased from Rs 6.62 to Rs 13.69 per litre

Increase in excise duty collection (in per cent) April-Oct Nov Dec With ARM 45 33.7 34.8 Without ARM (estimate) 4.22 0 N.A.

Increase in service tax collection (in per cent) April-Oct Nov Dec With ARM 26.9 15.52 3.67 Without ARM (estimate) 17.1 10 0.22

Suyash Rai

