What explains sudden surge in mobile wallet transactions before note ban?

While the number of PPIs transactions in September stood at 97 million, it shot up to 127 million in October. In November, the number of transactions fell to 59 million with a total value of Rs 1300 crore. The RBI noted that the November data pertains only to the sale of goods and services on PPI platforms (like the purchase of merchandise on mobile wallet offering websites). And that the provisional data for November is for just eight PPIs and not the full universe. In October, the value of these transactions stood at around Rs 6,000 crore.This explains the great slump in economic ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?