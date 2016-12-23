What explains sudden surge in mobile wallet transactions before note ban?

The number of mobile wallet transactions surged by 30 million in October

While the number of PPIs transactions in September stood at 97 million, it shot up to 127 million in October. In November, the number of transactions fell to 59 million with a total value of Rs 1300 crore. The RBI noted that the November data pertains only to the sale of goods and services on PPI platforms (like the purchase of merchandise on mobile wallet offering websites). And that the provisional data for November is for just eight PPIs and not the full universe. In October, the value of these transactions stood at around Rs 6,000 crore.This explains the great slump in economic ...

Sai Manish