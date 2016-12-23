TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » Demonetisation

Niti Aayog launches health index to improve services in states
Business Standard

What explains sudden surge in mobile wallet transactions before note ban?

The number of mobile wallet transactions surged by 30 million in October

Sai Manish  |  New Delhi 

While the number of PPIs transactions in September stood at 97 million, it shot up to 127 million in October. In November, the number of transactions fell to 59 million with a total value of Rs 1300 crore. The RBI noted that the November data pertains only to the sale of goods and services on PPI platforms (like the purchase of merchandise on mobile wallet offering websites). And that the provisional data for November is for just eight PPIs and not the full universe.  In October, the value of these transactions stood at around Rs 6,000 crore.This explains the great slump in economic ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

What explains sudden surge in mobile wallet transactions before note ban?

The number of mobile wallet transactions surged by 30 million in October

The number of mobile wallet transactions surged by 30 million in October While the number of PPIs transactions in September stood at 97 million, it shot up to 127 million in October. In November, the number of transactions fell to 59 million with a total value of Rs 1300 crore. The RBI noted that the November data pertains only to the sale of goods and services on PPI platforms (like the purchase of merchandise on mobile wallet offering websites). And that the provisional data for November is for just eight PPIs and not the full universe.  In October, the value of these transactions stood at around Rs 6,000 crore.This explains the great slump in economic ... image
Business Standard
177 22

What explains sudden surge in mobile wallet transactions before note ban?

The number of mobile wallet transactions surged by 30 million in October

While the number of PPIs transactions in September stood at 97 million, it shot up to 127 million in October. In November, the number of transactions fell to 59 million with a total value of Rs 1300 crore. The RBI noted that the November data pertains only to the sale of goods and services on PPI platforms (like the purchase of merchandise on mobile wallet offering websites). And that the provisional data for November is for just eight PPIs and not the full universe.  In October, the value of these transactions stood at around Rs 6,000 crore.This explains the great slump in economic ...

image
Business Standard
177 22