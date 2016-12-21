What if your new Rs 500 or Rs 2,000 notes get soiled?

As the country goes through the pain of exchanging old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes
after withdrawal of legal tender status of those notes
on 8 Nov, 2016, another question that has so far remained unanswered is what if the new Rs 500 or Rs 2,000 notes
get soiled or mutilated?
As per RBI rules (first notified in 2009 and amended in July 2016), soiled, mutilated or imperfect notes
can be exchanged at RBI offices or commercial banks. Soiled notes
can be exchanged at any bank branch even if one does not have an account at the branch and mutilated notes
can be exchanged at designated branches or RBI offices.
Which notes can you exchange?
An individual can get any banknote of Rs 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 exchanged if it is soiled, mutilated or imperfect.
The old currency notes
of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 could also be exchanged in the past however, since Nov 8, these notes
have ceased to be legal tender and can only be deposited in one’s bank account and then new currency notes
can be withdrawn.
Will I get a full value refund?
As per RBI note refund rules, value of refund is guided by the size of the note that is submitted for refund. The rules specify the measurements of each note and also mention the threshold size above which a full refund will be provided.
For example the size of the Rs 10 note is 86 cm and if a person takes a cut or mutilated Rs 10 note for exchange
then it has to be at least 44 cm in size for a full refund. Similar specifications exist for other denominations to.
In case of notes
of Rs 50 and above there are two thresholds. These two thresholds dictate whether one would get a full refund or a half refund.
What about imperfect notes?
Imperfect notes
(where printing might have become totally illegible) can also be exchanged similarly and same size guidelines will be applicable.
What about exchanging soiled new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes?
The RBI guidelines mention the specific size of each denomination note that can be exchanged. These guidelines have not been updated to include the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 currency notes
yet. As per a report in The Hindu, RBI has directed banks and its own offices not to accept any soiled, new Rs 500 or Rs 2,000 notes
for exchange. These directions were given after a regional office accepted soiled notes
of Rs 2,000 and then destroyed them as per old procedure, reports the paper.
There have been reports about two variants of the Rs 500 being in circulation. RBI spokesperson said, both variants are perfectly legitimate currency
and can be accepted freely.
As new guidelines have not been issued to exchange
or refund these notes
if they get soiled or mutilated, those holding such notes
need to wait for RBI to come out with new guidelines for the exchange.