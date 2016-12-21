What if your new Rs 500 or Rs 2,000 notes get soiled?

As the country goes through the pain of exchanging old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 after withdrawal of legal tender status of those on 8 Nov, 2016, another question that has so far remained unanswered is what if the new Rs 500 or Rs 2,000 get soiled or mutilated?

As per RBI rules (first notified in 2009 and amended in July 2016), soiled, mutilated or imperfect can be exchanged at RBI offices or commercial banks. Soiled can be exchanged at any bank branch even if one does not have an account at the branch and mutilated can be exchanged at designated branches or RBI offices.

Which can you exchange?

An individual can get any banknote of Rs 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 exchanged if it is soiled, mutilated or imperfect.

The old of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 could also be exchanged in the past however, since Nov 8, these have ceased to be legal tender and can only be deposited in one’s bank account and then new can be withdrawn.

Will I get a full value refund?

As per RBI note refund rules, value of refund is guided by the size of the note that is submitted for refund. The rules specify the measurements of each note and also mention the threshold size above which a full refund will be provided.

For example the size of the Rs 10 note is 86 cm and if a person takes a cut or mutilated Rs 10 note for then it has to be at least 44 cm in size for a full refund. Similar specifications exist for other denominations to.







In case of of Rs 50 and above there are two thresholds. These two thresholds dictate whether one would get a full refund or a half refund.