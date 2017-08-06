What is applicability of GST on GP's fees paid by a hospital?

What is the applicability of goods and services tax (GST) on the general practitioner’s (GP’s) fees paid by a hospital? The fee is given to a GP who recommends the patient to the hospital but does not provide any treatment. These fees are booked in the system as doctor fees/payments. Are hospitals liable to pay GST? Based on your query, it appears that the services provided by the doctor are not health care services. The consideration paid by the hospital to the doctor appears more to be in the nature of a commission for referring of patients to the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?