What is the mechanism for publishing rate in a hotel according to GST law?

While filing the summary return in Form GSTR-3B, I observed there was a list of questions.

Am I required to answer all before filing? Upon logging-in and selecting the Form GSTR-3B tile in return dashboard for November 2017 onwards, the GST (goods and services tax) portal will display a list of questions the taxpayers need to answer. Based on the replies, the portal will display only the relevant tiles for their form. Do we need to apply GST on credit notes issued for providing/receiving year-end discounts on a target basis? What would be the treatment if there is no written ...