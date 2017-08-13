What is the impact of GST on trust registered under Section 12AA?

Is the central state tax (CST) paid on closing stock held on June 30, 2017, available as deemed credit and can I set it off against goods and services tax (GST) liability? The GST law permits a supplier holding closing stock as on June 30, 2017, to claim deemed input tax credit of eligible duties and taxes. Such input tax credit can thereafter be used for payment against output GST liability. However, the list of eligible input tax credit doesn’t include CST. Therefore, you will not be eligible to claim input tax credit of CST paid in respect of closing stock held as ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?