What is the impact of GST on trust registered under Section 12AA?

Is the central state tax (CST) paid on closing stock held on June 30, 2017, available as deemed credit and can I set it off against goods and services tax (GST) liability? The GST law permits a supplier holding closing stock as on June 30, 2017, to claim deemed input tax credit of eligible duties and taxes. Such input tax credit can thereafter be used for payment against output GST liability. However, the list of eligible input tax credit doesn’t include CST. Therefore, you will not be eligible to claim input tax credit of CST paid in respect of closing stock held as ...