Wheat to reach record 98 mt in 2016-17 crop yr

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Wheat production is set to touch a record 98 million tonnes (mt) in the ongoing 2016-17 crop year ending June, on account of higher yields.

In its second estimate, the agriculture ministry had pegged a record wheat output of 96.64 mt for the current crop year (July-June) as against the actual output of 92.29 mt last year.

"Taking into account the feedback from state governments and experts, it looks like wheat output will reach all-time high of 98 mt this year," a senior agriculture ministry official told reporters on the sidelines of a two-day annual kharif conference.

The crop yields are better this year as weather condition during February-March remained favourable. There was no adverse temperature variation, which helped soil moisture remain normal for crop growth, he said.

In view of the expected record output on back of good monsoon, the government is aiming to procure 30 mt of wheat at the support price.

At present, the new crop is being harvested in full swing. Already, government agencies have procured more than 10 mt of the grain from states like Punjab and Haryana.

To ensure farmers get better price for their produce, the government has restricted imports by reverting to a customs duty of 10 per cent on the grain. 

Meanwhile, agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh said the government has set foodgrain output target at record 273 million tonne for the 2017-18 crop year and expects to achieve four per cent farm sector growth following the prediction of normal monsoon.

Foodgrain production is estimated to touch a record 271.98 million tonne (mt) in the current year (July-June) on account of good rains after two years of drought, according to the second estimate of the agriculture ministry.

