FCI wasted Rs 36k cr in interest outgo due to delay in subsidy release

State-run (FCI) could have saved Rs 35,701.81 crore on interest outgo during 2011-16, if the government released food subsidy on time, the Comptroller and Auditor (CAG) of India said on Friday and suggested that full allocation be made to the agency.

In a report tabled in Parliament on Friday, also said that stocks of and state agencies worth over Rs 700 crore and meant for distributing through ration shops was rendered 'unusable' in Punjab between 2011-12 and 2015-16 because of poor storage facility.

According to the auditor, because of the delay in subsidy clearance, resorted to market borrowings at high-interest rates to meet its expenditure. It could have avoided this and saved close to Rs 36,000 crore if the finance ministry cleared food subsidy on time.also found that an expenditure of Rs 237.65 was incurred during the same period due to non-rationalisation of surplus labour and deployment of costlier labour at depots.In one case, the found that an average labour was handling around 998-1776 bags per day which was much more than the average 105 bags. This points to the rampant existence of proxy labours. "This is not humanly possible to carry so many bags. This means there was some problem," a senior official said.The has audited implementation of the scheme PEG (Private Entrepreneur Guarantee) in Punjab to create storage capacity and the way managed its debt, labour and incentive payments during 2011-16.The also found selling to bulk consumers at a rate below the cost in 2013-14 leading to non-recovery of Rs 38.99 crore.The had made fraudulent excess payment of Rs 14.73 lakh and Rs 37.89 lakh to transport contractors on account of payment of higher rates and for bills for a longer distance than actual for transportation of foodgrain, the said.On the PEG scheme, the auditor said the implementation was "negligible in the initial years and even after seven years, full capacity had not been taken over. The operation of the scheme also suffered from various lacunae".In Punjab, 53.56 lakh tonnes of stock were lying covered and plinth (CAP), kacha plinth and mandi with state government agencies and the of which 4.72 lakh tonnes of valuing Rs 700.30 crore got deteriorated which were declared non-issuable.Delay in the implementation of the PEG scheme resulted in the huge stock of kept in open areas and such stock rose from 103.36 lakh tonnes in 2011-12 to 132.68 lakh tonnes in 2012-13, the pointed out.The audit noticed that in two districts at Sangrur and Faridkot, a capacity of only 12.94 lakh tonnes was taken over under the PEG scheme even though the stock lying open was much higher at 14.40 lakh tonnes of a value of Rs 2,413.04 crore till June 2015."Despite huge quantities of lying unprotected in CAP/kacha plinth, a capacity of 6 lakh tonnes was desired by during September 2012 and March 2016 in these districts.Thus, in both districts, a significant quantity was lying in CAP/kacha plinths exposed to vagaries of weather," it added.That apart, the found that ineligible bidders were awarded contracts for construction of godowns, the undue benefit of Rs 21.04 crore as rent during 2012-13 to 2015-16 was passed on to private enterprises.Handling cost of Rs 9.77 crore was incurred during 2012-13 to 2015-16 due to taking over of godowns without railway sidings and excess expenditure of Rs 8.36 crore on transportation of grains was incurred due to incorrect measurement of distance by state agency PUNGRAIN and theOn indebtedness of the FCI, the found that it was due to a delayed or insufficient release of subsidy by the food ministry.This compelled the to secure external financing by incurring heavy interest burden.FCI's interest burden was Rs 35,701.81 crore during 2011- 16. An amount of Rs 2,897.17 crore was outstanding from other ministries and state governments.While the expenditure run up by the rose by 35 per cent from Rs 1,05,355 crore to Rs 1,42,487 crore during 2011- 16, the food subsidy increased by 53 per cent from Rs 67,694 crore in 2011-12 to Rs 1,03,283 crore in 2015-16, the noted.In a report tabled in Parliament, the auditor also found that an additional food subsidy of over Rs 35,000 crore during the same period as the Centre didn't clear its annual subsidy payouts on time.Auditor also finds state-owned selling to bulk consumers at a rate below the cost in 2013-14Storage issues: Rs 700-cr damaged in Punjab between 2011 and 2016, says