When scrap is not actually scrap

Ever wondered what happens to old, disused, condemned railway coaches? Actually, they are worth a lot to a whole lot of people. Indian Railways (IR) auctions them as scrap when they are certified as unserviceable. If you are a homeless person living in Telangana, you could get the chance to live in one of these coaches. As part of the Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TMEPMA), the state government has asked 16 urban local bodies if they would like to house the homeless in old railway coaches. Twenty-one new shelters are to come up in and ...