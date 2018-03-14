Wholesale inflation eases to 2.48% in Feb; food, fuel prices up marginally

India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 2.48 per cent in February for the third straight month after touching an eight-month high in November, helped by a softer rise in and prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 2.48 per cent from a year earlier, from a provisional 2.84 per cent rise in January.

The latest inflation was in line with a 2.50 per cent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale prices in February rose 0.07 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 1.65 per cent rise a month earlier, the data showed.