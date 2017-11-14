JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Don't wait for real estate prices to fall further
Business Standard

Wholesale inflation rises to 3.59% in October

The rate of WPI-based inflation had stood at 2.6% in September

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A labourer sits on sacks of food grains while waiting for customers at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad

The rate of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) -based inflation, or wholesale inflation, rose to 3.59 per cent in October, against 2.6 per cent the previous month, showed official government data released on Tuesday.

More details awaited.
First Published: Tue, November 14 2017. 12:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements