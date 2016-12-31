TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » Demonetisation

Hardship set to linger
Business Standard

Why continue restrictions on withdrawing money, asks Chidambaram

Modi announced the scrapping of high-denomination currency notes on November 8

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader P Chidambaram. Photo: PTI
Congress leader P Chidambaram. Photo: PTI

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked the Centre why restrictions continued on withdrawing money after the deadline of December 30 for restoring order post-demonetisation had past.

In a tweet, Chidambaram asked: "PM (Prime Minister) asked for forbearance until December 30. That is over. Why are restrictions on withdrawing money continuing?"

"Will all ATMs be functional and have sufficient cash from January 2? If not, why not?"

"Will there be no demand hereafter for black money capitation fee for admission to medical and engineering colleges," he asked.

"Will no bribes be given or taken after January 2?"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of high-denomination currency notes on November 8, and subsequently sought 50 days to put things in order.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Why continue restrictions on withdrawing money, asks Chidambaram

Modi announced the scrapping of high-denomination currency notes on November 8

Modi announced the scrapping of high-denomination currency notes on November 8
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked the Centre why restrictions continued on withdrawing money after the deadline of December 30 for restoring order post-demonetisation had past.

In a tweet, Chidambaram asked: "PM (Prime Minister) asked for forbearance until December 30. That is over. Why are restrictions on withdrawing money continuing?"

"Will all ATMs be functional and have sufficient cash from January 2? If not, why not?"

"Will there be no demand hereafter for black money capitation fee for admission to medical and engineering colleges," he asked.

"Will no bribes be given or taken after January 2?"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of high-denomination currency notes on November 8, and subsequently sought 50 days to put things in order.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Why continue restrictions on withdrawing money, asks Chidambaram

Modi announced the scrapping of high-denomination currency notes on November 8

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked the Centre why restrictions continued on withdrawing money after the deadline of December 30 for restoring order post-demonetisation had past.

In a tweet, Chidambaram asked: "PM (Prime Minister) asked for forbearance until December 30. That is over. Why are restrictions on withdrawing money continuing?"

"Will all ATMs be functional and have sufficient cash from January 2? If not, why not?"

"Will there be no demand hereafter for black money capitation fee for admission to medical and engineering colleges," he asked.

"Will no bribes be given or taken after January 2?"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of high-denomination currency notes on November 8, and subsequently sought 50 days to put things in order.

image
Business Standard
177 22